Grading 5 potential Russell Wilson fits for 2024 season
The Denver Broncos are going to move on from Russell Wilson. Let's grade his potential landing spots for the 2024 season.
1. Russell Wilson signs with the New York Giants: D+
The New York Giants followed up their surprising 2022 success with a swift return to mediocrity. There is blame to go around. Brian Daboll is no longer New York's most beloved coach. The defense is a problem. The offense has been ravaged by injuries and inconsistent QB play. Daniel Jones went down in Week 10. Rookie Tommy DeVito and veteran backup Tyrod Taylor have manned the saddle ever since.
New York makes sense for Wilson on some level. He's from the northeast. The Giants have weapons on offense. Darius Slayton is one of the NFL's most underserved wideouts and Saquon Barkley can still carry an offense on his shoulders. That said, the Giants' problems extend well beyond QB. They are related to health, to coaching. The play-calling has been atrocious all season. Daniel Jones was the focus of criticism early in the season, but New York seldom put him in a position to succeed. The offensive line is poor. The list is extensive.
Wilson's odds of success are simply much higher with any of the four teams listed prior to New York. The Giants also have an expensive QB on the roster. Jones carries a cap hit in excess of $47 million next season. New York could try to get out of his contract soon, but it would make sense to develop a talented rookie behind Jones — not to bench him outright for a stopgap veteran. The Giants already have a couple of useful backups. DeVito is a rookie. Even if he's not the long-term QB1, he might be the long-term QB2. There's no reason for New York to saturate the QB room with Wilson, on a one or two-year contract, while Jones, Taylor, and DeVito toil away.
The only logical move for New York is to ride out the 2024 season with Jones before jumping ship in 2025, when there's an out in his contract. Draft a QB in the first round — let Drake Maye, or Caleb Williams, or Jayden Daniels incubate behind Jones. Maybe the rookie will even overtake Jones as the season progresses. Either way, there's not really a place for Wilson on the roster. He's probably better than Jones, but with how New York's financial situation looks, in addition to their favorable draft position, there's no reason to bench Jones for another veteran. At least not one in Wilson's tier.