NFL rumors: Insider adds to Belichick/Pats split speculation, Justin Jefferson timeline, Giants looking for new QB?
- Giants appear to be seriously considering a rookie QB in the draft
- Justin Jefferson's timeline gets clearer
- Might the Patriots really move off of Bill Belichick?
Week 10 of the NFL season is set to begin in full swing with the New England Patriots' matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany to complete the 2023 International Series. The game is more important for the Colts than the Patriots, who are 2-7 and heading towards a Top 5 pick in the draft in their worst season in the Bill Belichick era.
The NFL rumor mill is in full swing again on Sunday, with the headliner being a potential split in New England between Belichick and the team he helped build into a dynasty. Read on for all of the NFL rumors you need to know entering kickoff on Sunday.
Will the Giants be looking for a new quarterback next season?
The season-ending ACL injury for Daniel Jones was really unfortunate for the New York Giants, who just handed him $160 million in the offseason to be their franchise quarterback. Jones wasn't playing particularly well before he got hurt, tossing just two touchdowns against six interceptions in six games this season, and an injury to backup Tyrod Taylor leaves the team in the hands of third-stringer Tommy Devito for the foreseeable future.
If the Giants continue to sink like a stone, they will potentially have a high enough draft pick to draft a successor to Jones as the franchise's future leader. General manager Joe Schoen has been busy scouting many of the top college quarterbacks this fall, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, which makes all the sense in the world given the unique opportunity New York could receive in a loaded quarterback class.
Any quarterback pick would likely spell the end of Jones, whose guaranteed money from his current contract runs out after next season. Jones would likely either be a very expensive backup or placeholder for one year, although the Giants could explore trading him given the state of quarterback play in the NFL and expect to get some kind of asset in return, particularly if they restructure Jones' contract to make it easier to deal.
Either way, there is a good possibility Jones has played his last snap as a Giant. That would have been an unfathomable outcome just two months ago but life comes at you fast in the NFL.