NFL rumors: Insider adds to Belichick/Pats split speculation, Justin Jefferson timeline, Giants looking for new QB?
- Giants appear to be seriously considering a rookie QB in the draft
- Justin Jefferson's timeline gets clearer
- Might the Patriots really move off of Bill Belichick?
Will Bill Belichick and New England part ways after the season?
We have some new buzz on this front as Russini is also reporting that there won't be any changes in New England during the course of the season. This makes sense since Belichick has done so much for the franchise, earning him the opportunity to end the season on his terms.
Nothing is guaranteed after the season concludes, however, as Russini's NFL sources have indicated that they expect Belichick and the team to mutually part ways at the end of the season.
This decision would allow Patriots' owner Robert Kraft to start a new era of New England football, potentially with a rookie quarterback, with a clean slate while Belichick can either retire or opt to continue coaching to pursue the all-time wins record for head coaches, which is currently held by Don Shula with 347.
It is unclear at this time whether Belichick has an interest in coaching beyond this season but he wouldn't have any shortage of opportunities if he was available. Given his desire to achieve historical success, don't be shocked if Belichick prioritized a situation with a ready-made contender that already has its quarterback in place.