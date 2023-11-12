NFL rumors: Insider adds to Belichick/Pats split speculation, Justin Jefferson timeline, Giants looking for new QB?
- Giants appear to be seriously considering a rookie QB in the draft
- Justin Jefferson's timeline gets clearer
- Might the Patriots really move off of Bill Belichick?
When will Justin Jefferson be back with the Minnesota Vikings?
Minnesota Vikings fans and fantasy managers are eagerly awaiting the return of Jefferson, who has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury for the past four weeks. Hopes got raised when the Vikings opened Jefferson's 21-day return to practice window, and he was listed as questionable for Week 10 before getting ruled out on Saturday.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini is reporting that Jefferson isn't 100 percent healthy yet and won't make a push to play until he feels fully ready. Team officials have indicated to her that they expect Jefferson back by their Week 13 bye (subscription required) at the latest, which would offer a boost to a team fighting for a playoff berth despite the loss of Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury.
On the surface, such a move may not make financial sense for Jefferson, who does not have a long-term deal beyond his rookie contract. Jefferson, according to Russini, has taken his responsibilities as a team captain seriously and is trying to work hard to get back on the field to help his teammates win games.
As a result, all contract negotiations have been tabled until after the season. Jefferson's next opportunity to play would come in Week 11, when the Vikings take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.