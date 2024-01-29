NFL Rumors: Insider predicts who will land Seahawks, Commanders HC jobs
The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are the only teams in the NFL without a head coach. Is there a favorite for both jobs?
By Scott Rogust
There are only two NFL head coaching jobs available. This comes after a mad dash of sorts in the past week that saw the Los Angeles Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh, the Tennessee Titans hire Brian Callahan, the Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris, and the Carolina Panthers hire Dave Canales. Now, it's only the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks that remain without a head coach. But after the Conference Championship Games this past season, those spots could fill up.
So, who are the favorites to land both jobs?
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter was asked about the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens' coaching staffs potentially being poached now that both are out of the playoffs. Schefter brought up Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has heavily been linked to and speculated of taking the Washington Commanders job. Schefter says he's "not convinced yet" that Johnson will get the Commanders job.
Schefter continued, saying that while people think Johnson will go to the Commanders and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator will get the Seahawks job, he bets that "at a minimum that one of those isn't right...maybe both."
Adam Schefter doesn't think Ben Johnson, Dan Quinn are definitively getting Commanders, Seahawks HC jobs
Johnson to the Commanders did make sense on paper. Washington is expected to take a top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and having Johnson develop them makes sense. After all, Johnson helped turn around Jared Goff's career with the Lions and became a hot head coaching commodity. But as Schefter says, the team is still interviewing a variety of candidates.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are scheduled to interview Quinn on Tuesday and then head to Detroit to meet with Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the second time. Also, the Commanders plan to speak with Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.
As for the Seahawks, Quinn was listed as a strong candidate to replace Pete Carroll. After all, he was the defensive coordinator for the Legion of Boom defense that won Super Bowl 48. But as mentioned above, Quinn is speaking with the Commanders as well.
The Seahawks plan to meet with Johnson for a second time, per Rapoport. The team has also spoken with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
But a Wild Card for the job is Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. While the Seahawks have not interviewed Macdonald yet, the plan is to speak with him on Tuesday alongside Johnson, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and Connor Orr.
There should be an answer as to when the Seahawks and Commanders hire their head coaches. We should get a better idea if Johnson lands in Washington or Quinn heads back to Seattle or if there will be different names who land those gigs.