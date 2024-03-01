NFL rumors: Justin Fields trade return, Cowboys in on rival trade target, Russell Wilson/Broncos split timeline
- The asking price for Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears is not all that much.
- The Dallas Cowboys could look to improve their roster by trading for a rival team's star.
- The Denver Broncos are going to break up with Russell Wilson this offseason, aren't they?
By John Buhler
NFL rumors: Can the Dallas Cowboys really deal for Haason Reddick?
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Despite losing Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders and Aden Durde to the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas doesn't want to skip a beat on their side of the ball. With Mike Zimmer back as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, clearly, Dallas wants to add a star. What about trading for linebacker Haason Reddick?
Yes, that is a possibility. Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported that the Cowboys are looking at potentially trading for the Philadelphia Eagles star and Temple Owls legend. Reddick is so incredibly Philadelphia, but acquiring him from The Birds could do wonders in the Cowboys being able to repeat as NFC East division champions. Of course, they are going to want to be far better than just that.
In recent years, Reddick's position group has not been one the Cowboys have invested heavily in. Dallas has often found itself between a rock and a hard place ever since the Cowboys had to pay starting quarterback Dak Prescott big money. It is what it is when you employ a franchise quarterback of Prescott's caliber. However, you would have thought that the Cowboys would win more with him.
Trading for Reddick makes sense in some capacities, but he is not going to come over for cheap.