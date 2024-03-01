NFL rumors: Justin Fields trade return, Cowboys in on rival trade target, Russell Wilson/Broncos split timeline
- The asking price for Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears is not all that much.
- The Dallas Cowboys could look to improve their roster by trading for a rival team's star.
- The Denver Broncos are going to break up with Russell Wilson this offseason, aren't they?
By John Buhler
With the NFL Scouting Combine firmly underway over in Indianapolis, talking season is out the wazoo in the NFL world. Seemingly every head coach and general manager had some interesting things to say at the podium this week. Unless you are the Los Angeles Rams, everybody else thinks they can get better in the upcoming NFL Draft. But before that event occurs, there will be NFL free agency...
Teams giving us some of the juiciest NFL rumors heading into the weekend include the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. Chicago is trying to formulate a market for its starting quarterback Justin Fields so the Bears can safely trade him away before drafting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall out of USC. Fields is an excellent player, but his market is an interesting one.
The Cowboys want to get better on defense, but they appear to be looking at poaching a star player off a rival's team. That is always easier said than done. And finally, it seems as though the days of Russell Wilson being a Bronco are about to be over. Everybody but Mr. Unlimited seems to know this is coming. What a tough March it is going to be for Team 3, as they high-knee to a new NFL franchise.
Here are the most important NFL rumors you absolutely need to know heading into this weekend.
NFL rumors: When will the Denver Broncos break up with Russell Wilson?
When it's over, can I still come over? No, you can't, Mark McGrath. While the lead singer of Sugar Ray may just want to fly, all Russell Wilson can do is mount up and ride out of town from The Mile High City. It is an inevitability at this point that his time with the Denver Broncos is about to be coming to an end. Wilson's last three NFL seasons have done irreparable damage to his once hall-of-fame career.
Here is what Broncos head coach Sean Payton said about Wilson's immediate future with Denver.
“There’s a couple factors here. Obviously, the cap projections came out (last week). We’re further down the road with the draft class and the pro free agents. So I would anticipate it being within the next two weeks.”
With the amount of quarterbacks the Broncos are looking at in the upcoming NFL Draft, you have to believe that Payton will be getting his guy. While I have no problem with him doing so, you have to wonder how much longer general manager George Paton will be around if he gets it wrong again. He has survived the Wilson debacle, as well as the Nathaniel Hackett tire fire as the team's head coach.
So if it is going to be a fortnight before the Broncos figure out what they want to do with Wilson, then so be it. I would venture to guess that they want to gather as much intel as possible on certain draft prospects like J.J. McCarthy out of Denver or Bo Nix out of Oregon first. McCarthy may be on the board by the time the Broncos are picking. Nix most certainly will, but he would be a reach for them.
The only person who doesn't seem to understand that it is over in Denver for Wilson would be Wilson.