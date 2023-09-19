NFL Rumors: More Kelce-Swift gossip, Jonathan Taylor-Browns trade package, and a Denver downer
- What's going on with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, really?
- Russell Wilson and the Broncos are tarring Sean Payton's reputation
- Jonathan Taylor to the Browns, who says no?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: A potential Jonathan Taylor-Browns trade package after Nick Chubbs injury
Following Nick Chubb's devastating season-ending injury, the Browns may be on the prowl for a new running back. Barring an unlikely reunion with Kareem Hunt or a sneaky trade for Cam Akers, Colts' Jonathan Taylor poses as one of Cleveland's top potential targets.
The Colts running back has expressed his frustration in Indy all offseason long and requested a trade prior to the start of the 2023 season. Indy granted him that request but failed to find a trade partner in time; Taylor's speculated suitors included the Packers and the Dolphins.
With Nick Chubb out and no proven depth behind him, the Browns, who just suffered an embarrassing loss to the Steelers in an ugly MNF matchup, can keep their playoff hopes alive by acquiring Taylor.
The Colts are reportedly seeking a first-round pick or similar compensation for the All-Pro back, yet Taylor landing on the PUP list for the first four games of the season may lower his overall value.
What could a Colts-Browns trade look like?
Pat McAfee jokingly says: The Browns get Taylor, and the Colts get Amari Cooper and Brownie the Elf.
Maybe cut out the Elf, throw in another starting-caliber player, and the Colts and Browns have a deal. Cooper, a former first-rounder in 2015, still carries potential despite being unceremoniously dumped by the Cowboys two years ago. The Browns don't have their 2024 first-round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade and probably wouldn't consider giving up a pick that high, anyway.
In a possible players-only trade, Jonathan Taylor in exchange for Amari Cooper and perhaps a second-string offensive lineman seems at least like a good starting point.