NFL rumors: Kyler Murray sticking in AZ? Eagles mole, Joe Flacco's job just got even harder
- Anonymous Eagles player complains about offense
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense sputtered once again in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With two straight losses on their ledger, the tension in Philly is palpable. It's clear the team isn't operating at the level needed to truly compete in the NFC. Not if the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers keep rolling.
JAKIB Sports host David Gunn allegedly spoke with an anonymous Eagles player who complained about the offense, calling it "very predictable."
"Look at our pass routes compared to the Cowboys pass routes. Our pass routes take too long to develop. Dallas gets their s*** out real quick."
The Eagles would prefer to stop impersonating the Matt Canada Steelers and win some football games. The schedule lightens up over the final four weeks — this two-game gauntlet was always going to hammer Philadelphia hard — but it's never good when players are openly unhappy with the play calls and execution. Nick Sirianni has done a tremendous job for Philadelphia and he's quite the inventive offensive mind, but it's clear the current balance of power and decision-making on the sidelines is not working.
Philadelphia can still lock up the NFC East and maybe even the No. 1 seed with a strong finish, but it's time to get a bit worried about the state of things. Jalen Hurts is the perfect QB and locker room leader to weather this storm, but the Eagles need a bounce-back game on offense, and soon.