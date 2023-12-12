NFL rumors: Kyler Murray sticking in AZ? Eagles mole, Joe Flacco's job just got even harder
NFL Rumors: OC Drew Petzing calls Kyler Murray Cardinals' franchise QB
Arizona opened the season 1-10, which coincided with rampant speculation about Kyler Murray's future with the franchise. The Cardinals went 3-8 with Murray under center in 2022 before the former No. 1 pick suffered a torn ACL. That came on the heels of a massive five-year, $230.5 million contract extension — one Arizona appeared to immediately regret.
Since Murray has returned to action, however, the Cardinals are 2-2 with the look of a respectable offensive unit. Murray has performed well, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 864 yards, three scores, and two interceptions across four games. Nothing special, and the rust is noticeable, but it's enough to confirm the value of a competent QB to a rebuilding unit.
Murray has also added 106 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his unique dual-threat ability in the immediate aftermath of a major knee injury. That's an extremely positive sign. Murray has been mobile in the pocket, physical on goal-line rushes, and perfectly comfortable extending plays to the outside.
Cardinals O.C. Drew Petzing, a former QB coach in his first season with Arizona, has been impressed.
"I feel really good about where Kyler is at as a franchise quarterback. He is absolutely that... and I think he's done a great job embracing that role and owning that role."
The Cardinals were always going to have a tough time moving off Murray's contract. His solid play out of the gates could assuage concerns for a QB-needy team, but the Cardinals appear content to let Murray ride it out as the franchise QB. He's only 26 years old with two Pro Bowl appearances on his résumé. There's a reason the Cardinals gave him that contract in the first place. Not long ago, to call Murray the franchise QB was a simple fact, not a bold proclamation.
We will see if the front office is on the same page at Petzing, but Murray has been a pleasant surprise since his return. The Cardinals' QB woes may be a thing of the past.