3 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs free agents the Lions should sign
The Detroit Lions were one step away from reaching the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Which free agents from the champs should Detroit target to help them take the next step?
2) Defensive end Mike Danna is a star on the rise that would perfectly complement Aidan Hutchinson
If there's a better fit between free agent and team this offseason, I've yet to find it. Mike Danna had a career year in his fourth year in the NFL, easily setting personal highs in sacks with 6.5 and tackles with 50. He was healthy all year, playing in 16 of a possible 17 regular season games and all four playoff contests. Oh yeah, two other possibly important details: he was also born in Detroit and played his college ball at Central Michigan and Michigan.
Danna was teammates with fellow "mitten dweller" Aidan Hutchinson (born in Plymouth, Michigan) in 2019 in Ann Arbor, and the thought of the two former Wolverines tearing it up at Ford Field should get Lions fans fired up enough to bite off even more than their usual daily allotment of kneecaps.
Danna's first foray into free agency won't come cheaply for the Lions, as Spotrac pegs his market value at three years and $50.3 million. His burgeoning ability to get to the passer, though, combined with his local pedigree, make him the perfect target for a team that could be a defense away from a championship.