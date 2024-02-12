3 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs free agents the Lions should sign
The Detroit Lions were one step away from reaching the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Which free agents from the champs should Detroit target to help them take the next step?
1) Defensive tackle Chris Jones could single-handedly transform the Lions defense
Just as every NFL offense would love to have Patrick Mahomes under center, every defense in the league would be made better by the presence of Chris Jones. The back-to-back first team All-Pro had another sensational year, but after continued contract squabbles in Kansas City, there's a solid chance he ends up elsewhere in 2024.
Jones is the crown jewel of this free agent class, and as such will command an exorbitant contract from whichever team is able to win what promises to be a hotly-contested race for his services. Jones has proven over his career, though, that he's worth the price, especially in the playoffs, where he always seems to come through in the biggest moments.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is highly respected around the league, but he's never had a piece like Jones to work with. If the Lions were able to slot Jones in next to up-and-coming defensive tackle Alim McNeill and budding superstar Aidan Hutchinson, they'd have arguably the most fearsome line in the league, and would be the no-doubt NFC North favorites heading into next season.