Chris Jones contract details: Chiefs new deal comes with major catch
The Chiefs worked out a new deal with Chris Jones but the news is not as good as it could have been.
Chris Jones is back! For now.
Kansas City was without their star defensive lineman in Thursday night's season-opening loss to the Lions because of a contract dispute. Jones wanted a big payday after multiple other NFL defensive tackles cashed in with new deals but the team and player couldn't work out a deal before the start of the season.
On Monday, the two sides finally came to an agreement that will put him back on the field with the Chiefs, at least for the 2023 season.
Chris Jones contract details: One-year deal puts Chiefs on clock
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN added that the contract includes "multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season."
The exact value of the deal has not been reported and no years were added to the four-year contact he signed in 2020. The 2023 season is still the final year of his contract with Kansas City.
First and foremost, Chiefs fans can be happy to have a key member of their defense back, especially after their title defense got off to a rocky start in Week 1. Having Jones available and making life hell for opposing offensive linemen is great news for the 2023 season.
However, the length of the contract is not ideal for the future of Jones with the Chiefs. He'll be back this year, but his long-term future with the team was not secured. He will still hit free agency in 2024 with other teams free to give him the sizable deal he was reportedly seeking but KC was unwilling to give.
"Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he's really developed into a leader on our team," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement released by the team. "He's been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I'd like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf."
The Chiefs play the Jaguars in Week 2. Look for Jones to be out there.