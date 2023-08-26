NFL Rumors: Lions whiff on Lance, rejected Taylor trade, surprise Browns cut
- Browns could have a surprising cut to make
- Colts rejected a Jonathan Taylor trade
- Lions whiffed on their chance at Trey Lance
NFL Rumors: Browns could cut former third-round pick
There are several reasons as to why the AFC North is considered the NFL's strongest top-to-bottom division coming into the 2023 season, not the least of which is the leap the Cleveland Browns could make. Deshaun Watson is set for his first full season with the Browns after they traded for him but saw the quarterback serve a suspension for roughly two-thirds of the season.
But there's a chance he won't be throwing to a former Browns third-round pick once cut day passes with the way things are shaking out.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com broke down a number of potential surprise trade or cut candidates from around the league with the preseason coming to a close this weekend. For the Browns, he listed former third-round wide receiver Anthony Schwartz as a cut candidate to watch.
"The former third-round pick doesn't turn 23 until Week 1, and some might argue that it's too soon to give up on him," Edholm wrote. "But Schwartz just hasn't been able to stack impressive performances in camp or the preseason -- and now he's dealing with a hamstring injury."
With the emergence of Austin Watkins Jr. this preseason and the more notable progress of 2022 third-rounder David Bell, Schwartz could find himself on the chopping block. For all of his speed, his ability to effectively lose defensive backs at the pro level remains in question. The Browns bet on the tools, but it hasn't paid any winnings -- and if Edholm's premonition comes to light, they might not ever do so in Cleveland.