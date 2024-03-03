NFL Rumors: Marshon Lattimore trade, Steelers-Rudolph reunion, CJGJ surprise suitor
- Marshon Lattimore available for trade?
- A return to Pittsburgh could happen for Mason Rudolph
- Could C.J. Gardner-Johnson reunite with a former team?
By Scott Rogust
NFL Rumors: 'Several teams' believe Saints CB Marshon Lattimore is available via trade
The New Orleans Saints missed out on the playoffs this past season. Even with the Saints having high expectations in 2023, head coach Dennis Allen was deemed safe by the team. He did, however, fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and replaced him with Klint Kubiak.
Currently, the Saints are in the process of trying to get under the salary tax threshold by restructuring contracts. But there is the uncertainty surrounding cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has been the subject of trade rumors for the past year.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($), "several teams" believe that Lattimore will be made available this offseason via trade.
"Several teams believe Saints corner Marshon Lattimore-- whose base salary is a paltry $1.2 million due to a restructure -- is also available via a trade," writes Fowler.
As Fowler mentions, the Saints recently restructured Lattimore's contract to help the team get under the salary cap threshold. Doing so helped the team save $11 million in cap space. But that only added fuel to the fire of the rumors about Lattimore leaving New Orleans for the first time in his career.
Allen recently downplayed the rumors while speaking with reporters, saying that Lattimore was still "a bit part" of the team.
"Lattimore's on our football team. Hes a good football player. He is been a good football player for us. Obviously there's a lot of things that happen throughout the offseason, but Latt's a big part of our team right now," said Allen, h/t ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
While Lattimore is a four-time Pro Bowler, he was limited due to injuires. In 2022, Lattimore suffered a lacerated kidney, capping his season at seven games played. Then this past season, Lattimore suffered an ankle injury in Week 10 that knocked him out for the rest of the year.
In 10 games played in 2023, Lattimore recorded 41 tackles, seven assisted tackles, 11 defensive stops, six pass breakups and one interception. In coverage, Lattimore allowed 27 receptions for 317 yards and a touchdown on 46 targets, per Pro Football Focus.
Lattimore would certainly help teams in search of upgrades or bolstering at the cornerback positons. But will the Saints actually trade him remans the question.