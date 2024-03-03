NFL Rumors: Marshon Lattimore trade, Steelers-Rudolph reunion, CJGJ surprise suitor
By Scott Rogust
NFL Rumors: Steelers faith in Kenny Pickett could 'spark' a Mason Rudolph re-signing
This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are under the proverbial microscope, as the NFL world tries to see what the team will do at the quarterback position. Kenny Pickett hasn't played up to par for the fans, struggling during his first two seasons after being selected in the first round. It certainly didn't help his case that third-stringer Mason Rudolph played much better and led to more production on offense.
After their Wild Card Round elimination by the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike Tomlin hinted that the Steelers would bring in competition for Pickett. This was met with a mixed response from Steelers fans, especially considering the quarterback options available this offseason.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($) wrote about the latest buzz around the NFL Combine with Dan Graziano. Regarding the Steelers quarterback situation, Fowler says that the team continues to build around Pickett for his third season and that he spent time with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in South Florida in what was described as a "great meeting."
Fowler says that there is "little doubt" that the Steelers will bring in competition for Pickett, which could "spark" the re-signing of Rudolph.
"The sentiment among many here in Indy -- including some with the team -- was that Pickett could get another chance after a disastrous 2023 season due in part to the offense's overall struggles under then-OC Matt Canada. Smith should help maximize Pickett's skill set," writes Fowler.
"There's also little doubt Pittsburgh will bring in quarterback competition, which could spark a Mason Rudolph re-signing."
Smith is tasked with getting the most out of Pickett, who was only able to throw for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 62.0 completion percentage in 12 starts. It was a far cry from what Pickett accomplished in the preseason.
As for Rudolph, the 2018 third-round pick threw for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on a 74.3 completion percentage. In three starts, Rudolph had a perfect 3-0 record.
Rudolph showed that he could help the offense be more productive. However, that was under interim offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan, who is currently a senior offensive assistant on the Steelers. It will be Smith leading the way, who was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons the previous three seasons and had quarterback issues of his own.