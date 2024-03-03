NFL Rumors: Marshon Lattimore trade, Steelers-Rudolph reunion, CJGJ surprise suitor
- Marshon Lattimore available for trade?
- A return to Pittsburgh could happen for Mason Rudolph
- Could C.J. Gardner-Johnson reunite with a former team?
By Scott Rogust
NFL Rumors: C.J. Gardner-Johnson reunion with Eagles on the table?
The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most complete rosters in the NFL during the 2022 season, which in part helped them make it to Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia's defense that season was stacked, but watched it get dismantled in the offseason. Not only did the team lose defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, but also tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker T.J. Edwards, and safeties Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Philadelphia's defense struggled, especially during their late-season collapse. Now, they enter an offseason with more than $30 million in cap space. So, could a reunion be on the table?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($) wrote a column alongside Dan Graziano about the buzz they were hearing at the NFL Combine. Fowler notes that a Gardner-Johnson reunion in Philadelphia is on his radar, as he says the Eagles missed him in their secondary last season.
The Eagles had difficult choices to make last offseason due to cap space. They opted to bring back cornerback James Bradberry and sign Darius Slay to a new deal after releasing him. That left Garnder-Johnson to explore options on the open market, ultimately signing a one-year, $6.5 million with the Detroit Lions.
Gardner-Johnson didn't have much playing time with the Lions due in part to suffering a torn pectoral muscle early in the season that limited him to just three games. But Gardner-Johnson did play in the team's three playoff games against the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers.
Overall, Gardner-Johnson recorded 24 tackles, five assisted tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups. In coverage, Gardner-Johnson allowed seven receptions for 91 yards on 10 targets, per Pro Football Focus.
The Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni overhauled the staff after their late-season collapse. Now leading the defense is Vic Fangio, who served as a consultant in 2022 when Gardner-Johnson was on the Eagles. Now, we'll see if a reunion comes to fruition, or if Gardner-Johnson signs elsewhere.