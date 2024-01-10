NFL Rumors: Mason Rudolph's future, Antonio Pierce surprise, Vrabel's next home
- The Steelers may not keep QB Mason Rudolph this offseason.
- The Raiders have competition for interim coach Antonio Pierce.
- Where will former Titans coach Mike Vrabel end up?
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Raiders have some competition for interim coach Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders have competition for interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants Super Bowl champion grew up a Raiders fan and got to fulfill a childhood dream. Not only that, but the Raiders were vastly improved under Pierce's leadership following the unceremonious firing of Josh McDaniels midseason.
Raiders leaders such as Davante Adams have spoken up in favor of the organization keeping Pierce in charge.
"I mean, he's come in and done a great job and he's continued to win us over," Adams said of Pierce. "It's not just the comfortable thing; I think having A.P. here will be good for this organization. He kind of embodies what it means to be a Raider and that mentality, that swag and all the things that he endorses is the things that I believe in."
Pierce has the buy-in of Raiders players, but Mark Davis and the front office must figure out if he's the best coach moving forward, or just a by-product of a midseason wake-up call Vegas desperately needed.
"I've made the playoffs one time in five years. It's bulls---," Crosby said. "And we've got to figure out what we're going to do moving forward. And I'm sick of change. I'm sick of losing. I just want stability and f---ing consistency, and that's all that matters to me. I want to win."
That stability could come in the form of Pierce, but the Raiders are not alone in their interest.
If Vegas chooses to chase a bigger name like Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick or even Vrabel, they could lose Pierce as a result.