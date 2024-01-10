NFL Rumors: Mason Rudolph's future, Antonio Pierce surprise, Vrabel's next home
- The Steelers may not keep QB Mason Rudolph this offseason.
- The Raiders have competition for interim coach Antonio Pierce.
- Where will former Titans coach Mike Vrabel end up?
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Where will former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel end up?
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was surprisingly let go on Tuesday. Vrabel won AP Coach of the Year just a few short years ago, and he immediately became on the best head coaching candidates on the open market.
In fact, Vrabel's firing couldn't have come at a better time for the New England Patriots. Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick have yet to decide on the future Hall-of-Fame coach's future. If Belichick were to leave, Vrabel would be the most obvious replacement in Foxborough.
In fact, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe wrote that Vrabel's firing 'changes everything' for the Patriots, and that it was an unexpected development, especially after the Titans won their last game of the season against the previously playoff-bound Jaguars. Tennessee was dealt a tough hand this season and is a team in transition. Evidently, Titans ownership wants a different coach leading that transition.
Belichick, meanwhile, did comment on his future just a few days ago to Boston media.
“I’m for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” Belichick said. “I have multiple roles in that, and I rely on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities. Somebody’s gotta have the final say. I have it, I rely on a lot of other people to help. Whatever process that is, I’m only part of it.”
Belichick is willing to forfeit his role as general manager in order to stay on as head coach. Currently Belichick has control over the Patriots personnel, whether that be players or the coaching staff. However, Belichick said all of this before Vrabel was let go. Perhaps that might change Kraft's opinion.