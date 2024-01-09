NFL Rumors: Mike Vrabel's most obvious landing spot is far from a guarantee
While Mike Vrabel has long been linked to the New England Patriots as a potential Bill Belichick successor, they won't be the only team interested.
By Mark Powell
The Tennessee Titans shockingly fired Mike Vrabel on Tuesday. Vrabel was named Associated Press coach of the year less than two years ago. Just a couple of seasons later, and the Titans believe they need a fresh face to oversee the football team.
Yes, Vrabel's Titans have taken a step back from contention the last few years. However, much of that can be blamed on father time. Derrick Henry could only carry Tennessee for so long, and Ryan Tannehill was always a game manager. While the Titans like what they have in Will Levis, Tennessee owed Vrabel some time to figure things out and oversee a rebuild -- or so one would think.
In one last hurrah, Vrabel's Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to knock their rival out of the playoffs. Apparently that wasn't enough to save Vrabel's job, but he won't be on the open market for long.
NFL Rumors: Patriots make sense for Mike Vrabel, but they aren't alone
Mike Vrabel had an impressive playing career with the Patriots, where he was a former All-Pro, Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion. So, it's only natural to assume that New England would be interested in bringing Vrabel aboard, especially if Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick decide to part ways. Perhaps Vrabel's dismissal could even influence Kraft's thought process.
However, as Schefter points out, the Patriots won't be the only team speaking to Vrabel's representatives. Vrabel is reportedly expect to be a 'tier 1' coaching candidate for organizations in need of a new head man.
The hope from New England's perspective would be that Vrabel's Patriots playing days are enough to convince him to replace arguably the best head coach of all time, should Belichick step down.
Teams like the Chargers, Panthers, Commanders and Falcons are all looking for new head coaches and have a head start on New England. That's the primary problem as Vrabel enters the open market.