NFL rumors: Matt Canada job safety, Broncos dangling trade bait, Cowboys curious film approach
- The Cowboys aren't overly focused on their every-so-important Niners opponent this Sunday
- Broncos appear likely to be active in trade market
- Matt Canada's job security is in focus among other coordinators
By Josh Wilson
The Cowboys are intentionally unfocused on the San Francisco 49ers
I'm not so sure how this one will pay off for Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. But let's wait and see!
NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported that head coach McCarthy has encouraged his team to watch as much film on themselves as they do the San Francisco 49ers this week in preparation for their massive Sunday night matchup.
I completely get the thought process here. Focusing on bringing your best self to a matchup brings attention to what you can control specifically rather than focusing on the plenty of outside factors that go into a weekly matchup. In the end, if you play your best game, you can feel confident you've done all you can to get your team as close to a win as possible.
The Niners, though, are the toughest in-conference matchup Dallas will draw all season (though they draw the Eagles twice, a tremendously tough in-division matchup), and I worry that this approach might lead to the Cowboys being underprepared for their opponent rather than the actual intended outcome.
San Francisco has elite weapons on both sides of the field and is not a team you want to pull your attention or preparation away from.
Who knows, perhaps the Cowboys can prove me wrong here. And in theory, with the talent they have, if the Cowboys can simply focus on reaching their ceiling, this strategy might pay more dividends than I'm realizing.