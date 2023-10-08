NFL rumors: Matt Canada job safety, Broncos dangling trade bait, Cowboys curious film approach
- The Cowboys aren't overly focused on their every-so-important Niners opponent this Sunday
- Broncos appear likely to be active in trade market
- Matt Canada's job security is in focus among other coordinators
By Josh Wilson
Coordinators on the hot seat include Steelers Matt Canada
Matt Canada might not be for long in Pittsburgh, which at this point should exude an audible "THANK YOU!" from the entire city. Most Steelers fans would tell you, though, that a firing, if it even happens, would come far too late.
Canada found his name in the discussion alongside Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael on Sunday morning. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that both coordinators could find themselves out of a job if improvements aren't swift.
Rapoport shares that no such move is "imminent," however.
Our own Mark Powell made an astute observation this week that head coach Mike Tomlin has historically been resolute in his standing by the employment of coordinators, instead adding and removing responsibilities for underperforming members of his coaching staff rather than axing their jobs completely.
Canada just recently had more added to his plate, so one would think he has some leash left before he gets his responsibilities removed. Players have appeared to stand by Canada as well despite the slow start.
On the flip side, Carmichael's job is in view after another game with one or zero touchdowns scored. New Orleans has five touchdowns so far this year, and three of their five games have come with one or fewer offensive end-zone scores (New Orleans scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, but one was a special teams result).
Both Pittsburgh and New Orleans are tied for third-fewest touchdowns so far. Pittsburgh has had the fourth-fewest offensive plays in total. New Orleans is 16th, exactly middle in that stat, as their struggles have largely been around capitalizing on red zone opportunities. They rank dead-last in red zone scoring percentage (touchdowns only) among all 32 teams.