Steelers have perfect moment to fire Matt Canada coming, but it's not now
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not make any major offensive coaching staff changes, which will include offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is one of the worst overall units in the NFL, ranking close to dead last in rushing yards and passing yards per game, as well as points since Canada took over in 2021. Mike Tomlin isn't one to make a coaching change midseason, but even he sounded upset after the Steelers 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.
"Hell yeah we have to make some changes man...we're not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are we'll put together a plan," Tomlin said.
Still, it doesn't look like any major changes are coming this week, when Pittsburgh faces off against the division-leading Baltimore Ravens at home. Kenny Pickett could miss this game, forcing Mitchell Trubisky into action.
If Fillipponi is to be believed, then this will not be the week the team chooses to let Canada go.
When will the Pittsburgh Steelers fire Matt Canada?
Tomlin is loyal to his assistant coaches, with changes rarely coming in the regular season. He often lets assistant coaches finish out their contracts prior to letting them walk, even if it means demotions and removal of play-calling duties. If anything, this is likely what would happen to Canada.
While Tomlin did not pull the trigger this week, should Pittsburgh struggle on offense against Baltimore -- which seems likely, given the way both these teams play -- the Steelers may have a new play-caller after the bye week. After facing the Ravens this week, Pittsburgh doesn't play again until Oct. 22, when they face the Los Angeles Rams at home.
Implementing a new play-caller is not easy, especially with a young QB. While the system should be familiar, there will surely be new plays and tendencies Pickett must learn prior to late October.
If Tomlin plays this right, it makes more sense than the average fan might think.