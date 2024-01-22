5 free agents the Jets can sign to win Super Bowl next season
The New York Jets are looking to go all-in with Aaron Rodgers next season. These five free agents could help them win the Super Bowl for the first time in 56 years.
3. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Another area of need for the Jets is a proven wide receiver to play opposite Garrett Wilson, who is one of the league's top young pass catchers. The Allen Lazard signing backfired on the Jets, who made him inactive several times over the last few weeks of the season, while Corey Davis' retirement left New York very thin at receiver as fellow free agent pickups Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb offered little value.
The top rumor surrounding this position has been a potential trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Davante Adams, who would reunite with Rodgers in New York. The likelihood of an Adams trade has lessened significantly after the Raiders hired Antonio Pierce as head coach after a lot of the team's leaders, including Adams, advocated for him to retain the permanent job.
If Adams isn't going to ask out of Las Vegas, the Jets will need to attack the receiver position in a combination of free agency and the draft. One option who should be an upgrade without breaking their budget is Calvin Ridley, who caught 76 passes for 1,018 yards with Trevor Lawrence in 2023.
While Ridley is capable of being a No. 1 receiver on an average team, his best fit may be as the No. 2 on a contender, like he was in Atlanta with Julio Jones. Pairing Wilson with Ridley would give the Jets a dynamic duo at receiver and prevent defenses from throwing double teams at Wilson.