5 free agents the Jets can sign to win Super Bowl next season
The New York Jets are looking to go all-in with Aaron Rodgers next season. These five free agents could help them win the Super Bowl for the first time in 56 years.
1. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
The single biggest point of failure for the Jets in 2023 was their offensive line and both tackle spots were problematic. Douglas brought back 38-year-old Duane Brown off a major injury to be the left tackle and he missed most of the year due to injuries while Mekhi Becton, who battled various injuries himself over the years, started the year at right tackle and slid back to left before struggling through most of the campaign.
The tenth pick in the draft is likely being earmarked for a potential starting tackle but the Jets need to protect themselves in the event a run on tackles takes the top guys off the board like what happened to them last year. One way to provide that protection is to make a run at the top tackle set to hit free agency, Dallas' Tyron Smith.
There is certainly injury risk with Smith, who has missed at least four games in every season since 2015 and appeared in six combined games in 2020 and 2022. When Smith is on the field, however, he is highly effective and was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2023.
Dallas may look to move on from Smith and get younger at tackle, which would give the Jets an opportunity to take a big swing to secure a proven pass protector for Rodgers' blindside. Signing Smith would also give the Jets an opportunity to not put a rookie in the position of protecting Rodgers' blindside, allowing them to ease him in on the right side with the goal of transitioning to left tackle after Smith's tenure in New York is done.