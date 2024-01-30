NFL Rumors: Packers bold FA prediction, Steelers cut looming, Baker Mayfield future
- Bucs have options with Baker Mayfield
- Steelers predicted to cut Allen Robinson II
- Packers could move on from Darnell Savage
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should anticipate a lot of change this offseason. Despite a relatively successful end to the season, which included a competitive Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers are a team in flux. Mike Tomlin is the NFL's great unmovable force — the most maddeningly consistent head coach in the sport — but the team around him is shifting. The Steelers are hiring new coordinators, while GM Omar Khan faces a series of important offseason choices.
In addition to Kenny Pickett's future and the QB position, Pittsburgh desperately needs to reinforce the wide receiver room. George Pickens is a dude, but his attitude was an issue on more than one occasion during the regular season. He generated negative storylines off the field and he frequently operated as a fair-weather player on the field, determining his effort based on game flow and target share, rather than going all-out, all the time.
Similar complaints can be applied to Diontae Johnson, so the Steelers need to reimagine the WR depth chart — and potentially overhaul it on a granular level. That could start with WR3 Allen Robinson II, who struggled to live up to his contract in 2023. The 30-year-old made 34 receptions for 280 yards in 17 appearances. He didn't score a single touchdown.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz expects the Steelers to cut Robinson and save a little cash in the process.
"They will cut veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II, who was a disappointment in 2023... That move can save the Steelers $10 million on the cap in 2024 with just $1.9 million in dead money."
Robinson has been letting fanbases down for a while. He's the perfect big-play wide receiver on paper — 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with obvious athleticism — but Robinson continues to fall short of expectations at every stop. Pittsburgh envisioned Robinson as a solution to the team's pass-catching woes, but he was part of the problem. Now, the Steelers can cut ties instead of spending $10 million on a situational wide receiver.