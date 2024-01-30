NFL Rumors: Packers bold FA prediction, Steelers cut looming, Baker Mayfield future
- Bucs have options with Baker Mayfield
- Steelers predicted to cut Allen Robinson II
- Packers could move on from Darnell Savage
NFL Rumors: Packers expected to let Darnell Savage walk in free agency
The Green Bay Packers' season set the stage for a bright and prosperous future. Jordan Love is not only the Packers' QB of the future; he might soon be one of the best QBs in the NFL. Matt LaFleur's offense has finally been unlocked. The Packers are riding a high, despite that bitter loss to San Francisco in the divisional round. And yet, there are concerns, which start on defense. Joe Barry was recently let go as defensive coordinator, but expect the front office to seek personnel upgrades, too.
One potential area of need is safety, as Darnell Savage is set to test the free agent waters. ESPN's Dan Graziano detailed the financial implications at play.
"The Packers added void years to Savage's deal to help them with this year's cap, so they have about $5.5 million in dead money already on the books for him in 2024. They could opt to move on unless he wants to re-sign on the cheap as a depth player in the secondary."
In the end, ESPN's Aaron Schatz expects Green Bay to let Savage walk before signing a more accomplished replacement, such as Detroit's C.J. Gardner-Johnson or New York's Jordan Whitehead.
Savage, a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been largely disappointing since his arrival in Green Bay. He appeared in 10 games for the Packers this season, recording 51 tackles (one tackle for a loss) and zero interceptions. Savage's role was noticeably diminished compared to past seasons and it's clear he doesn't have a future as the Packers' full-time starter in the full safety spot.
He's still relatively young at 26 years old, but the Packers need more talent and more experience on the defensive side of the football. Savage could be a casualty of the front office's expedited competitive timeline.