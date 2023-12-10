NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Ohtani contract, Browns extension, Jets coaching staff
- Could Patrick Mahomes ever match Shohei Ohtani's contract with Dodgers?
- Browns extend key defensive player
- Is the Jets' coaching staff safe after season?
By Scott Rogust
Could Patrick Mahomes break Shohei Ohtani's contract if NFL had no salary cap?
The professional sports world had to collectively pick their jaws up from the floor. In MLB, everyone waited for the decision from Shohei Ohtani, superstar starting pitcher and slugger. After starting off his career with the Los Angeles Angels after being signed in late 2017, Ohtani hit the open market and was set to command a gigantic contract. After all, baseball hadn't seen a player like Ohtani since Babe Ruth.
On Saturday, Ohtani broke the news himself that he was staying in Los Angeles, but to sign with the Dodgers. Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, announced in a statement that Ohtani and the Dodgers agreed to terms on a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract. That's not a typo. Just to prove it, I'll type it again. 10-years, $700 million.
Ohtani's new contract became the richest not just in MLB, but in all of professional sports. That includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract back in 2020. That may have had some wondering if Mahomes would have gotten a similar deal as Ohtani had the NFL not had the salary cap.
The answer to that question? That's anyone's guess.
MLB doesn't have a salary cap, yes, but they do have a competitive balance tax. This charges teams that go over the luxury tax threshold set by MLB a certain amount every year they cross it. Per MLB, teams can be charged 20 percent in their first year over the threshold, which then increases to 30 percent in the second year, and 50 percent in the third year. If a team were to move under the threshold, the competitive balance tax resets.
So while MLB doesn't have a salary cap, they can face a hefty fine if they are to go over the given threshold. That's why some teams who normally spend money in the offseason opt to take it easy certain years so they can get under it.
The NFL is the most profitable professional sports league in the United States, significantly more than MLB. So fi there was no salary cap, could players like a Mahomes get an Ohtani-style contract? It's all hypotheticals, so we'll never know.
It is something to think about or discuss with your friends while watching some games.