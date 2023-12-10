NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Ohtani contract, Browns extension, Jets coaching staff
- Browns extend key defensive player
By Scott Rogust
Cleveland Browns, Grant Delpit agree to terms on contract extension
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the more impressive teams this season. While the team has had a revolving door at the quarterback position due to injuries, their defense is one of the best in the entire NFL. With that, Cleveland is able to remain in games, and they have a 7-5 record entering Week 14 of the season. The defense has responded well under coordinator Jim Schwartz, and could potentially steal a win in the playoffs if all goes well.
Before the regular season ended, the Browns ensured one key player on their defense wouldn't hit free agency.
According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Cleveland and safety Grant Delpit agreed to terms on a contract extension. It's a three-year, $36 million contract, with $23 million being guaranteed.
The Browns drafted Delpit in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. Delpit was a prized prospect, as he won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019, which recognizes the top defensive back in college football. Not to mention he was part of the dominant 2019 LSU team that bulldozed their way to a College Football Playoff National Championship.
Delpit became a consistent member of Cleveland's defensive backfield since the 2021 season. In 2022, Delpit recorded career highs in total tackles (105), passes defended (10), and interceptions (four) in 17 games played.
Entering Week 14, Delpit recorded 74 total tackles (58 solo, 16 assisted), three passes defended, one interception, and a half a sack. In pass coverage, Delpit allowed 21 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown on 29 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
With this deal reportedly finished, Cleveland's starting secondary will remain intact for the 2024 season at minimum.