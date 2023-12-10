NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Ohtani contract, Browns extension, Jets coaching staff
- Is the Jets' coaching staff safe after season?
By Scott Rogust
Jets expect coaching staff to remain intact after season
The New York Jets' Super Bowl aspirations ended on their fourth play of the year on offense. That was when the team's new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, suffered an Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills. With that, the team went through the quarterback carousel, going with Zach Wilson, then Tim Boyle, then Trevor Siemian, then back to Wilson again. All in all, the team is 4-8 entering Week 14 of the NFL season.
The season was essentially lost once Rodgers got hurt, but it was further solidified when the losses began piling up, with the offense unable to help out their stout defense by putting points on the board. Jets fans were curious about what the status of the coaching staff would be after the season, whether it's head coach Robert Saleh or offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
According to Dianna Russini, The Athletic's senior NFL insider, it's "assumed around the Jets' building" that everyone on the coaching staff is safe after this season. Russini does note, however, that it could all depend on what Rodgers wants.
"It’s also assumed around the building that the current coaching staff is all safe, with the thought that the Jets’ ownership wants to just run it back next season with an identical formula," writes Russini. "As long as that’s what Aaron Rodgers wants."
While Hackett's offense has been under the most scrutiny, it was safe to assume he would never be let go. After all, he was Rodgers' former offensive coordinator during their time with the Green Bay Packers, and the quarterback has spoken glowingly about him in recent years.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has received praise for his work leading New York's dominant defense. In fact, his name is being floated around as a potential head coach candidate this offseason.
Overall for the Jets, they have had the defense that could win them a championship. The major thing that has held them back was the quarterback. While they did bring in a four-time NFL MVP to solidify the position, they didn't bring in an adequate backup that was capable of winning games for the Jets. That should be the priority this upcoming offseason, especially if the coaching staff is to remain intact.