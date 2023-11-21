NFL Rumors: Patriots benching Mac, Bears dream offseason, Steelers quiet moves
- Steelers quietly addressing defensive injuries with veteran additions
- Bears already formulating dream plan for the offseason?
- Patriots may be done with Mac Jones
NFL Rumors: Bears dream plans for 2024 offseason
Things have been evolving and revolving for the Chicago Bears throughout much of the 2023 season at just about every turn. But a little past midway through the year, and we're starting to see some plans start to take shape. Perhaps that could also allow the organization and fan base to dare to dream about what could transpire in the 2024 offseason.
Before we get into the dream, though, let's look at what we know. The Bears roster is not ready to compete for the NFC North, much less a Super Bowl, as currently constructed. However, reports before the team's Week 11 game against the Lions indicated that the organization is largely committed to quarterback Justin Fields and would have to be "blown away" to draft a replacement in the first round.
Beyond that, though, what else do the Bears need to do to get this thing on the right track? One NFL analyst has a simple, clear-cut solution that would be a dream for Chicago -- but also isn't that implausible.
Jon Greenberg of The Athletic ($) offered a two-step plan to help start fixing the Bears. First, he suggested that Chicago hire current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is at the center of the sign-stealing scandal ravaging the Wolverines program right now, which could pave the road for his long-expected return to the NFL. And for all his quirks, we know that Harbaugh can win at any level.
The second part of the plan is to use one of the Bears' two first-round picks, one of which is likely to be first overall by way of the Panthers, to draft the "best player in the draft", Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Of course, there's a touch of irony in bitter rivals at the college level uniting to save the Bears. However, given the needs regarding Chicago's skill position players and the possible upgrade from Matt Eberflus as head coach, there have been far worse ideas than this one. And most importantly, this seems like a plan that could conceivably be executed with relative ease.
Now we'll just have to see if Ryan Poles and the Bears brass are interested in making it happen.