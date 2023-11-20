NFL rumors: Bears fans aren't going to like whispers on draft strategy
As of right now, the Chicago Bears own two top-five picks. It poses an interesting question, what will the team do with Justin Fields?
By Jack Posey
The Chicago Bears have been without Justin Fields for the past four weeks due to a dislocated thumb. Behind undrafted quarterback Tyson Bagent, the Bears only won one of those four games, contributing to their 3-7 record. Prior to his injury against the Minnesota Vikings, Fields had the best two passing games of his career.
In a game against the Denver Broncos, Fields passed for 335 yards and 4 touchdowns. The following week, on a Thursday night, Fields passed for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns. Much of the criticism Fields has received throughout his short career is that he cannot pass the ball effectively. Another criticism he has received is about his career record of just 7-26.
What do the Bears do with Justin Fields?
The Bears faced a similar question last draft as well. Instead of taking a top quarterback such as Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, they opted to trade the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, who in turn took Young as their quarterback of the future. The trade netted the Bears the number nine overall pick (Darnell Wright), two second-round picks, the Panthers 2024 first-round draft pick, and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Bears opted to stick with Fields last year and even gave him more help, but will they make the same decision this year? Sources close to the situation say the Bears are pondering the same question this year.
The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles face an even tougher decision in regard to what to do with Justin Fields. They own their own pick (3-7) as well as the Carolina Panthers (1-8), which are currently the first and fifth overall picks. Ian Rapoport says that the reshaped roster offers a much fairer evaluation of Fields' ability, and the front office has been asking themselves all of the questions related to whether Fields can be consistent enough to be the guy in Chicago.
"My understanding is they'd have to be blown away by a potential quarterback to pick him high. They will weigh that evaluation against Fields."
The Bears will have to decide if they want to keep Justin Fields and draft reinforcements to help him, such as talented pass-catchers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brock Bowers. Going this route would also mean paying Justin Fields big money. The other route, the cheaper route, would be trading Justin Fields to a new team and perhaps acquiring another pick to build around another quarterback. They would select generational talent, Caleb Williams, and still have the chance to pick a pass-catcher such as Bowers to support Williams.
Either way the Bears choose to proceed with their roster, to move on from the former number 11 overall pick after just three years or keep him, it is sure to add new talent to the roster. With this talent, the Bears are sure to automatically become one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC.