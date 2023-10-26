NFL rumors: Patriots cryptic move, Deshaun Watson replacement, Broncos blowing it up?
- Players in the Broncos facility think the team could be close to blowing things up
- Could the Browns trade for a replacement for Deshaun Watson?
- The Patriots are looking to do... something. What that is is unknown
By Josh Wilson
The Patriots are giving off signals they'll make some sort of a move
Good luck figuring out what the New England Patriots plan is in any given year. This year, that task feels even more impossible. The post-Brady era in New England has continued to not go to plan, with the Patriots 2-5 and last in the AFC East despite the New York Jets being without Aaron Rodgers.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that executives around the league can't figure out if the Patriots are buyers or sellers, but that they're active enough on the phones that teams think they'll do something (subscription required).
Typical Bellichick, moving mysteriously and weirdly. Cue that why can't you just be normal meme.
It feels as though this New England team needs to commit one way or the other. Either Mac Jones needs some help (and no, Jalen Reagor probably doesn't solve the issues), or they need to cut bait and admit this hasn't gone how they've expected and pivot toward more of a rebuild. The latter feels unlikely so long as Belichick is in town, but some think that there's a chance Robert Kraft could consider getting rid of him.
So, that means getting Jones better weapons and protection. Six of the eight offensive lineman around Jones with more than 100 snaps this year have earned sub-50 grades on PFF in pass blocking. Jones may not be helping, but he also doesn't really have the tools to win.
Or, perhaps Kraft brings in an executive on top of Belichick who has been the coach and GM of the team for some time.
Maybe we get some hints about what direction the franchise is heading based on what they do or don't do at the trade deadline this year.