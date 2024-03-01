NFL Rumors: Patriots QB plan, Lions extension update, Brock Bowers landing spot
- Potential NFL Draft favorite emerges for UGA TE Brock Bowers
- Lions scheduled to discuss Amon-Ra St. Brown extension at Combine
- Patriots set two-pronged plan to address QB woes
The Detroit Lions erupted in 2023, surging all the way to the NFC Championship Game on the strength of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Ben Johnson's boy-genius offense. Now, St. Brown enters the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension. The Lions want to lock down their star wideout for the long run.
According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions "would like" to get a deal across the finish line, with plans to discuss a new contract at the NFL Draft Combine. St. Brown is scheduled to make $3.3 million in 2024 as things stand. Obviously, he is worth much more than that.
A former fourth-round pick, 24-year-old St. Brown ascended to full-tilt stardom last season. He tallied 119 receptions on 164 targets for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns, emerging as Goff's favorite target in virtually every area of the field. The exceptional route-runner averaged 12.7 yards per catch, a new career high. The Lions' offense was a balanced attack, highlighted by genuine star power at both tight end (Sam LaPorta) and running back (David Montgomery), in addition to the WR room. Even so, St. Brown was regularly the standout. He earned his first All-Pro nomination and second Pro Bowl berth in three NFL seasons.
The Lions' long-term competitive aspirations are significantly intertwined with St. Brown's future. Failure to ink a fresh deal would leave a dark cloud hanging over the organization in 2024. The Lions have the franchise tag at their disposal eventually, but presumably, both sides would like to avoid that altogether. An extension now prevents more deliberations and potential frustration next offseason, when pressure would mount.