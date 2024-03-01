NFL Rumors: Patriots QB plan, Lions extension update, Brock Bowers landing spot
NFL rumors: Colts interview Brock Bowers as NFL Draft buzz increases
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. One potential target currently gaining steam is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who received an interview at the Combine. Speaking with reporters, Bowers offered words of praise for Colts QB Anthony Richardson.
"I just remember him being just a freak athlete. Big dude. He was tough to bring down for our defense. He’s a baller."
Bowers' projected draft range is fairly wide because of his position. Tight ends have a hit-or-miss track record in the first round, but Bowers is far and away TE1 in the 2024 class. With the right team, he should have a pronounced impact. He checks every box physically — 6-foot-4, 230 pounds with remarkable open-field speed — and his production never wavered at UGA.
The 21-year-old spent three years at Georgia, operating as a top pass-catcher in each of them. He only managed 10 games last season due to injury, but he still stockpiled 742 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage. He finished his three-year college career with 2,731 total yards and 31 touchdowns for college football's most reliable powerhouse.
While UGA fans probably wince at the idea of Bowers joining Florida product Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis, it's a tremendous fit on paper. Richardson stresses defenses with his speed and improvisational skills, plus he has one of the most powerful arms in the NFL. Bowers averaged 14.5 yards per catch at UGA. He's going to reel off some explosive plays.