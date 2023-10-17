NFL Rumors: Raiders surprise, Dalvin Cook buzz, Bills on Fournette
- Should the Jets already be looking to move on from Dalvin Cook?
- The Raiders could surprisingly trade this pass-catcher
- The Leonard Fournette market heats up
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Jets may be incentivized to move on from RB Dalvin Cook
The clear RB1 for the New York Jets is Breece Hall. Behind him, there's more room for interpretation.
The Jets signed ex-Viking Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal prior to the 2023 season, and after just six weeks, the team may already be looking to move on from him.
In 2023, Cook has 36 carries for 97 yards and has also recorded eight catches for 44 yards; he's averaging a career-worst 2.8 yards per carry. He was brought on to ease Hall's workload, but now that Hall appears fully recovered from his ACL injury and can handle the lion's share of snaps, do the Jets really need to keep him?
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, teams around the league are "curious" to see what the Jets will do with the veteran back.
New York has third-year back Michael Carter in the mix, who could potentially assume a larger role if the Jets try to trade or release Cook ahead of the October 31 trade deadline.