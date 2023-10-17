NFL Rumors: Raiders surprise, Dalvin Cook buzz, Bills on Fournette
- Should the Jets already be looking to move on from Dalvin Cook?
- The Raiders could surprisingly trade this pass-catcher
- The Leonard Fournette market heats up
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow named a surprise trade chip
The Broncos and the Panthers are currently touted to be sellers at the trade deadline. The Las Vegas Raiders could join them in opening up shop this month and try to recoup some value for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Renfrow was recently named a trade chip for the Raiders given his lack of usage in Josh McDaniels' system through two years. After posting a career-high 1,000-plus receiving yard season under Jon Gruden, Renfrow's production has fallen off a cliff.
In the last two years, Renfrow has recorded just 42 total catches for 389 yards and two touchdowns.
As a player who made most of his living in the slot, he's not being used in the same way in McDaniels' scheme and could serve as a more valuable piece to another team.
Renfrow's $6.5 million salary will be a stickler for interested teams, yet with two weeks until the trade deadline, the Raiders and any potential suitor could still be able to work something out.