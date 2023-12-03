NFL rumors: Rodgers return has one massive stipulation, WR may not be Chiefs biggest issue, Bryce Young benching
- A Bryce Young benching was the source of heavy debate in Carolina
- The Chiefs have depth problems with multiple offensive depth charts
- Aaron Rodgers return to play this year is looking unlikely, but one thing could keep him in it
Aaron Rodgers return looking more and more unlikely... But he's given his teammates every reason to win
Aaron Rodgers had his practice window opened by the New York Jets this past week. Whether or not he plays again this season, you have to step back and appreciate his recovery: Even getting back to throwing a football on two feet after a Week 1 Achilles' tear is hard to believe.
Jets fans have hopes that they can see Rodgers, who was traded to the team this offseason, suit up for more than just the three plays he appeared in before going out with injury.
Right now, that looks unlikely. Ian Rapoport suggests he likely won't play if the team is mathematically eliminated from the postseason. That makes sense, likely for the organization and for Rodgers. Rodgers, at this point in his career, needs to make sure any wear on his body is consequential toward a title. The Jets, similarly, are investing in Rodgers for a postseason bid. There's little upside to having Rodgers play in meaningless regular-season games.
All that said, the stipulation gives his teammates healthy now every reason to play to win. If the Jets can keep themselves in it, Rodgers may return, which gives them a presumably better chance at getting to the postseason. At 4-7, there is an uphill battle. But with several more weeks, the Jets have their motivation.