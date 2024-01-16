NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson favorites emerge, Jim Harbaugh contract snag, Belichick latest
- All the latest on Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons
Could Bill Belichick be using the Falcons as leverage?
While there are still questions as to whether Harbaugh will actually return to the NFL, it appears to be a near-lock that Belichick will be on an NFL sideline next fall. Belichick has already been interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy but Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher is reporting that league sources are curious how real Belichick's interest in Atlanta actually is.
Those sources are speculating that some of the leaks stating Belichick is "intrigued" by the Falcons' job are part of a design by Belichick to raise interest in his services on the open market. With seven job openings currently available and the potential of two more to come, Belichick may be using his early meetings with Atlanta to attract the attention of a team he has more interest in, such as the Los Angeles Chargers or Washington Commanders.
It is hard to gauge what Belichick truly values in terms of his next job since he is coming off a 24-year run in New England where he ended up with complete personnel control. Finding a job where he could have complete control may require interviews with other teams to get a desperate owner to give Belichick exactly what he wants.
No other team has been publicly confirmed to have spoken with Belichick besides Atlanta but the odds the Falcons are the only team interested in the future Hall-of-Famer are slim to none. If Fisher's reporting is accurate that the Falcons are simply a leverage play from Belichick he may not view Atlanta as his top choice.