NFL Rumors: Ryan Poles future, Cowboys familiar face, Panthers punished
- Ryan Poles' Bears future could be decided by what he does with first overall pick
- Cowboys sign a familiar face
- Panthers find new way to embarrass themselves
NFL Rumors: Panthers find new way to embarrass themselves
The Carolina Panthers are arguably the biggest laughingstock of the entire 2023-24 NFL season, due to everything that's gone on. The team traded heaven and earth to move up to the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft, selected Bryce Young, and have seen their season end in complete disaster.
Carolina is just 2-14 and has clinched the number one overall pick, although they traded that pick to the Bears in the Young trade. Speaking of Young, while he's had a couple of good games, he's been completely overshadowed by the quarterback taken second overall, C.J. Stroud. They fired head coach Frank Reich after just 11 games, and just found yet another way to embarrass themselves.
During their most recent 26-0 loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Panthers owner David Tepper was caught on video throwing a drink at Jaguars fans from his suite at Jacksonville's stadium. Any sort of frustration he might have makes sense after the season he's had to endure, but taking it out on Jaguars fans obviously isn't the right thing to do.
Tepper was fined $300,000, an amount that won't bother him in the slightest, but is just the latest embarrassing thing to happen to this Panthers franchise that just keeps getting in its own way. We can only hope things get better in Carolina, which shouldn't be hard, as things really can't get much worse.