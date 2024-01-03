NFL Rumors: Ryan Poles future, Cowboys familiar face, Panthers punished
- Ryan Poles' Bears future could be decided by what he does with first overall pick
- Cowboys sign a familiar face
- Panthers find new way to embarrass themselves
NFL Rumors: Cowboys sign a familiar face
The Dallas Cowboys are a team trying to not only win the NFC East, but get over the hump and make a deep playoff run. The Cowboys clinched their fifth playoff appearance in Dak Prescott's eight-year career, but they've gone just 2-4 in their six playoff games with Dak under center. They certainly have the talent to make a run, but it'll take a lot to get through the tough teams in the NFC.
For the Cowboys to make the deep playoff run they desire, they're going to have to have a roster with enough depth to withstand any injuries or underperformances that come their way. With that in mind, bringing back familiar face La'el Collins makes a whole lot of sense.
The Cowboys added the veteran offensive lineman to their practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While Collins has not played this season, he isn't too far off from being a stout offensive tackle for the Cowboys and signing a five-year deal worth $50 million to join the Bengals.
Collins' tenure with the Bengals only lasted one year as he was cut after tearing his ACL late in the 2022-23 season. He didn't play particularly well with the Bengals, but brings a ton of experience and a history with the Cowboys to this Dallas team trying to win big in January and hopefully February. With Tyler Smith hurt, it's very possible we see Collins play in Week 18 in Washington if he's healthy and Smith can't play. If not, it's possible we see Collins play his usual position of right tackle in place of the struggling Terence Steele.
Even if Collins never appears in a game for the Cowboys this season and is strictly depth, this move still makes all the sense in the world. You can never have enough depth, and this is a way Dallas is getting it for no risk whatsoever.