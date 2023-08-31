NFL rumors: Saints called out, Bills keep adding, Dolphins shut down trade talk
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Bills prove they're still a top free agent destination
The Buffalo Bills want to remind you that they're an AFC playoff contender, too. In case anyone forgot.
The Bills just signed former Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey to their practice squad after Kirksey was released in final roster cuts. Kirksey, a former third-round pick back in 2014, will add middle linebacker depth on Buffalo's practice squad. He started in all 17 games for the Texans last year and finished with 124 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions.
Now nearing the wrong side of 30, Kirksey can't be too upset with where he landed this offseason. Getting cut from the Texans may have been an unpleasant surprise, but joining a serious Super Bowl contender like the Bills must feel like an insane upgrade.
Kirksey has played for the Browns and Packers in the past and should have no trouble fitting into the Bills. God forbid the Bills' defense suffers any injuries, Kirksey is a grizzled veteran capable of making an impact whenever his number is called.
Good for the Bills, and good for Kirksey.