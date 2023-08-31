NFL rumors: Saints called out, Bills keep adding, Dolphins shut down trade talk
NFL Rumors: New Orleans Saints made a mistake, Bills keep adding depth, Dolphins shut down Jaylen Waddle trade talk.
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Dolphins chuckle at Jaylen Waddle trade rumors
Given the latest offseason rumors, it's reasonable to believe the Miami Dolphins have Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on their radar.
It's less reasonable to believe the Dolphins would give up star wideout Jaylen Waddle in a potential trade for Taylor.
Nay, it's just about ludicrous. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier laughed in response to a reporter asking whether Waddle was requested in a Taylor deal. Grier set the record straight, declaring that Waddle "will not be available to anybody."
Nice try, Indy. But Miami isn't falling for it.
Waddle, a 2021 No. 6 overall pick, put up 1,000-plus yard seasons in his first two years in the league. He finished the 2022 season with a whopping 18.1 yards per catch and eight touchdowns and is arguably poised for an even bigger breakout campaign in 2023.
The Colts technically have until the October 31 trade deadline to try and deal Taylor -- they should just know they're not getting anywhere near a first-round pick -- or, in Waddle's case, a former first-rounder -- in return for an injured back who will start the year on the PUP list.
Elite wideout or elite back? Most NFL teams would pick the wideout every time.