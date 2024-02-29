NFL rumors: Saints clarify future with Cam Jordan, Raiders QB plans, Kickoff rule changes
- Saints clarify future with Cam Jordan
- Raiders sound like they'll draft a quarterback early.
- Will the NFL change its kickoff rule to resemble the XFL?
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Are kickoff rule changes around the corner?
How the NFL will address kickoff rules and whether or not the league will make adjustments has been a controversial topic of discussion this offseason.
While there is growing concern surrounding the safety of kickoffs and the high injury rate, the rule change implemented last year virtually eliminated the excitement of kickoff returns.
However, the rule was only temporary, meaning teams will have to vote in favor of it again if they want to have it in play for 2024.
Regardless, for any rule to change, 24 of 32 teams (75 percent) need to vote in agreement on the matter.
It has been reported that the league is trending toward applying a rule from the XFL that incentivizes teams to return kickoffs, with NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent expressing confidence that the vote quota will be met.
“I believe so,” Vincent told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio during a live media appearance from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
A successful kickoff is among the most entertaining plays to watch in football, so it is encouraging to see the league take matters into their own hands to make returning kicks relevant again and enhance the on-field product while keeping the players safe.