NFL rumors: Saints clarify future with Cam Jordan, Raiders QB plans, Kickoff rule changes
- Saints clarify future with Cam Jordan
- Raiders sound like they'll draft a quarterback early.
- Will the NFL change its kickoff rule to resemble the XFL?
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Raiders sound like they'll draft a QB early
Antonio Pierce has made it abundantly clear during his brief time as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders that he is not afraid to speak his mind, even when it comes to addressing the media.
Pierce is in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, where he is answering questions about the Raiders and their plans in his first offseason at the helm.
In light of Jimmy Garoppolo’s impending release, Pierce was asked about how Las Vegas will address the quarterback position, and the latter didn’t mince words.
“I would hope whoever we draft, that’s the route we go, that’s who the starter becomes,” Pierce said during his time in Indy this week, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “You don’t want to put a Band-Aid at that position… we’ve seen that enough in this organization,” he added.
If Pierce’s comments are any indication, the Raiders could be in the market for a quarterback at this year’s draft. Moreover, Las Vegas’ head coach didn’t rule out the idea of trading up to get their signal-caller of choice.
“I want a guy that can lead, that wants to compete,” Pierce told reporters. “We’ve got the world champs in our division again. You know what you have to deal with each and every year as long as you have Patrick Mahomes in our division.”
Is Pierce forecasting his team’s plans to address the game’s most critical position through the upcoming NFL draft?