NFL rumors: Saints clarify future with Cam Jordan, Raiders QB plans, Kickoff rule changes
- Saints clarify future with Cam Jordan
- Raiders sound like they'll draft a quarterback early.
- Will the NFL change its kickoff rule to resemble the XFL?
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Saints clarify future with Cam Jordan
Cam Jordan has established himself as the heartbeat of the Saints defensive unit since entering the league in 2011. The eight-time Pro Bowler has solidified his status as one of the NFL’s best defensive ends, but showed signs of age last season, which has raised questions about his future as he enters his age-35 season.
While he shut down any potential retirement prospects, his $40 million cap hit over the next two seasons left many wondering how the Saints would proceed considering their current salary cap situation, but they’ve rectified the matter in short order.
New Orleans has restructured Jordan’s contract, per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The move freed up $1.5 million in cap space for the Saints, with Jordan headlining a list of players who have recently had their deals reconstructed as the team continues to work toward getting below the cap ahead of the new league year.
Jordan ranks second in the NFL for most career sacks by an active player (117.5), trailing only Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller. However, he recorded his lowest sack total (two) and combined tackles (43) in 2023 since his rookie season.
Under contract through 2025, the veteran defensive end has several void years in his deal to ease the financial burden and reduce his cap hits. The latest contract revision essentially confirms Jordan will remain with the Saints moving forward.