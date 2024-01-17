4 free agents the Steelers can sign to win a Super Bowl next season
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the AFC playoffs this season, but ultimately fell in the Wild Card round. What additions can they make in free agency?
By Mark Powell
1. Steelers can't afford to mess around at quarterback
Mason Rudolph was fine. Kenny Pickett was not. Mitch Trubisky was a waste of space. The Pittsburgh Steelers had three quarterbacks under center in 2023, and none of the three were capable. With Trubisky and perhaps Rudolph leaving, Pickett will be the only QB left, and he hasn't proven himself when healthy.
If the Steelers are going to make a Super Bowl push in 2024, it will be because they solved their quarterback conundrum. Pittsburgh seems to believe Pickett can be the answer. I would politely disagree, which is why I'm suggesting they sign Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield or perhaps even Russell Wilson if the Broncos cut him. Out of those three, Cousins is the best and most proven, but also the most expensive.
If Wilson can rediscover his Seattle magic, then maybe he has one more good year left in him. Russ made some surprising strides in Denver this season before he was benched for contractual reasons. That wouldn't be an issue in Pittsburgh, as he'd be on a new deal entirely.
Mayfield, meanwhile, seems like a decent bet to stay in Tampa Bay, where he has led the Buccaneers to the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. If made available, though, a Mayfield run in Pittsburgh -- the nemesis of the team which drafted him in Cleveland -- would be a hilarious storyline.
The Steelers can roll with Pickett if they choose, but they will not reach their ultimate goal.