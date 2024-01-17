4 free agents the Steelers can sign to win a Super Bowl next season
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the AFC playoffs this season, but ultimately fell in the Wild Card round. What additions can they make in free agency?
By Mark Powell
2. Steelers need help at left tackle
The left tackle market will be tough to navigate this offseason, but it's clear the Steelers need some help on the offensive line. Tyron Smith is arguably the best available, but he's missed a lot of time of late and is no longer the player he once was. The Big Lead expressed why Smith likely won't return in 2024:
"Sure, sure. Great left tackles don't grow on trees and retaining this plus unit is very important. But Smith will be 34 and demand quite a price tag as he is effectively a free agent with only void years remaining on his deal. It's not a pleasant situation yet it's the exact right time to get very critical with this decision," Kyle Koster wrote.
On the surface, the Steelers shouldn't overpay for a veteran left tackle who has struggled to stay healthy, which is why Smith isn't the only option for them. Pittsburgh could move Broderick Jones to left tackle, a position he's very familiar with. Tomlin had Jones play right tackle this season, and he performed admirably. If Jones were open to a move back to LT, then perhaps the Steelers could enter the market for another right tackle, such as Trenton Brown, James Hurst or George Fant, among others.
Pittsburgh's offensive line got better as the season went along, but if they're going to impose their will in the run game come Week 1, they need more help.