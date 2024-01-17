4 free agents the Steelers can sign to win a Super Bowl next season
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the AFC playoffs this season, but ultimately fell in the Wild Card round. What additions can they make in free agency?
By Mark Powell
3. Steelers can sign former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore tormented the Steelers -- like most other teams -- when he was a member of the New England Patriots. While his All-Pro days are behind him, Gilmore did prove this season that he can still play as a solid No. 2 cornerback on the outside. If he's good enough for Dallas, he's likely better than Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace, the latter of which is expected to enter free agency.
The Steelers cornerback depth was tested this year. Joey Porter Jr. came along well towards the end of the season and should enter training camp as the No. 1 cornerback on the outside. Assuming Porter Jr. continues to develop, there are Pro Bowls in his future. Who better to learn from than Gilmore and Peterson, who should return next season in a limited role?
Pittsburgh has far too much money tied up in its defense already. Signing Gilmore should be cheaper than some of the other top cornerbacks on the market due to his age. While Gilmore is not the shutdown corner some Steelers fans are hoping for, they may already have one on the roster in Porter Jr. Signing Gilmore, who has plenty of postseason experience and can help Porter Jr. along, makes sense on a short-term deal.