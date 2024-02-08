NFL rumors: Steelers interviewing coaches, Why hasn't Dallas called Vrabel? Patriots have suitors to trade pick
- The Patriots should probably hold their No. 3 pick, but options aplenty
- The Dallas Cowboys seem determined to ignore the best possible option to replace Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator
- The Steelers are filling out the 2024 staff
By Josh Wilson
Why are the Cowboys completely ignoring Mike Vrabel?
Dallas Cowboys fans let out a collective groan when it was revealed that Rex Ryan is on the shortlist of candidates to fill the vacant defensive coordinator role. Dan Quinn, who recently accepted the head coaching gig with the Commanders, left a gaping hole to fill.
Another name the Cowboys are rumored to be looking at is Marquand Manuel, defensive backs coach for the Jets.
But why are the Cowboys avoiding one of the better options available, Mike Vrabel?
Vrabel was fired from his post as head coach of the Tennessee Titans and has been widely viewed as one of the best head coaching candidates available this cycle, not just a coordinator. The Cowboys have proven this role, performed well, can parlay into a full-time coaching opportunity with Quinn this year. After the head coaching gigs of 2024 have passed Vrabel by, one would think he'd be interested in a high-profile coordinator job like this one to platform himself and parlay.
With the Cowboys having not yet made a hire, there is still time to do the right thing and add Vrabel to the interview list.